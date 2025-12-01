Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Allianz SE bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Amrize Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. The trade was a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

