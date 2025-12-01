Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,949 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nasdaq by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,197.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

