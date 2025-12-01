Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 48.2% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

