Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 575.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 82.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

