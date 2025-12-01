Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.