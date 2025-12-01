Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

