Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 17,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 979,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

