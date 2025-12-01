Sepio Capital LP Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.95 and a 200-day moving average of $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

