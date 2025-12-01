Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $318.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

