Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.56.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.