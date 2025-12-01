Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $51.55 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.