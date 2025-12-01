Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.79% of Sensata Technologies worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 141.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -160.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,555.93. This trade represents a 46.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

