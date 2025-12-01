Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 96,579 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,579 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.