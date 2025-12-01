Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,279 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Cummins worth $57,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $497.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $500.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

