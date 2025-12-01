Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,197 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.97% of Iridium Communications worth $62,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 653,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 182,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 297,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,878.87. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock worth $557,406. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IRDM opened at $16.50 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

