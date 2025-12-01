Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 210,220 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Equity Residential worth $60,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

