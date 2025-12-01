Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,948,000 after acquiring an additional 580,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,235,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,685,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

