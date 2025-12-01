Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $433.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.59 and a 200-day moving average of $425.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

