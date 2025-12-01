Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,488 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Sun Communities worth $47,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $31,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 164.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

SUI stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $137.77. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

