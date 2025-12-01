Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 233.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,682 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Futu worth $44,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Futu Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.19. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.51 million. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.