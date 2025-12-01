Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.56% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $59,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $113,936,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $2,778,593.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,871.67. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,730. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $175.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -173.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

