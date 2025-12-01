Schroder Investment Management Group Has $72.54 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $72,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $237.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.