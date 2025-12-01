Schroder Investment Management Group Has $54.19 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,549 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of ASE Technology worth $54,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 537.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2,409.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 4.3%

ASX opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

