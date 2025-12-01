Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,334 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Docusign worth $49,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 37.2% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 738.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.