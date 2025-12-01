Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,334 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Docusign worth $49,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 37.2% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 738.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

