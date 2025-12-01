Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.67 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,629 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.59% of Commerce Bancshares worth $48,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $89,282,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,960 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

CBSH stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81.

Commerce Bancshares shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

