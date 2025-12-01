Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 35,956 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $194.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

