Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 49,480 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $938,644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,926,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $173.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

