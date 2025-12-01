Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 44,561 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of IDEX worth $55,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $232.31.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

