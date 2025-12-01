Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Position Increased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,436,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,001 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 18.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $391,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

