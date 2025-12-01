Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 269092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.36.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

