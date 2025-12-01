Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 257,456 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

