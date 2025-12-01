Round Hill Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for 1.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.08% of Polaris worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 142.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 951,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 44.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 404,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 391,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.13%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

