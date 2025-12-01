Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Financial Contrast

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and White Mountains Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $44.30 million 2.93 -$72.87 million ($0.12) -13.67 White Mountains Insurance Group $2.49 billion 2.07 $230.40 million $54.34 37.26

Profitability

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Roadzen and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -18.25% N/A -25.39% White Mountains Insurance Group 8.34% 9.17% 4.44%

Volatility & Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Roadzen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roadzen and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 1 0 0 0 1.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Roadzen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark/WM Outrigger segment offers reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

