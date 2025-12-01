River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 107,013 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,013 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of lululemon athletica worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $184.75 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.68.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

