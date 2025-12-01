Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Tarun Arora Sells 3,888 Shares

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,924.40. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 13th, Tarun Arora sold 882 shares of Ringcentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $24,149.16.
Ringcentral Price Performance
Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 1,303,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ringcentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,823,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,082,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ringcentral by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after buying an additional 512,834 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the third quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter worth approximately $45,650,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNG
About Ringcentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
