Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.32 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 686,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,657,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,434,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David J. Plautz acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,847.02. This represents a 253.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

