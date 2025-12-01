Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Cytokinetics worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 571.2% in the second quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 921,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,510,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 922,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,590,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240,531 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $68.19 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $256,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,813.92. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 5,175 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $336,789.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,977 shares in the company, valued at $649,303.16. The trade was a 34.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

