Reviewing CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) and Its Rivals

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) is one of 52 public companies in the "Solar" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSLM Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 586 1483 2268 66 2.41

Risk & Volatility

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 212.14%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 1.24%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its competitors.

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 8.47, suggesting that their average share price is 747% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.47 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $3.51 billion -$160.68 million -1.75

CSLM Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,178.44% -481.67% -17.39%

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

