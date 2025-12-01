Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,781 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $64,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.13. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

