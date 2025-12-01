Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Regis Price Performance

Regis stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Regis has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 56.38%.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

