RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of RB Global worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in RB Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 159,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

RB Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $98.15 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

