Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 32,400 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $410.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.09 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.75.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

