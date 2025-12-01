Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

