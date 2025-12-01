Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 16,200 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,921,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,583,000 after buying an additional 625,685 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $44,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.R. Berkley

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.