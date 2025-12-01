Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Position Reduced by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,597 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 4.9% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $61,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $464.88 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

