Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,268,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,738 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,830,000 after buying an additional 123,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $89.10 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 217.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.