pumpBTC 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.19 (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $212.29 million and approximately $0.19 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $85,314.61 or 0.93757811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,145.52 or 0.99822034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 780 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 780.35107411 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 85,314.61128715 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.