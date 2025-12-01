Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,054.93 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The company has a market cap of $414.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $851.95.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

