Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,048 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

