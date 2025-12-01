Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.2083.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prime Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prime Medicine Trading Up 3.1%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,756,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 135.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,355 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,143,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 165,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.