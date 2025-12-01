Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.2083.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
